What's canceled, rescheduled, or postponed at Central Bank Center?

Concerns over the coronavirus and recommendations to limit large gatherings mean changes to the entertainment calendar at Lexington's Central Bank Center, Rupp Arena, and the Lexington Opera House.

While many events, such as touring musicals and Disney on Ice, have been canceled completely, others are or could be rescheduled for future dates.

Canceled Events

March 27-29: "An American In Paris" at Lexington Opera House

April 3-5: Central Kentucky Home & Garden Show at Central Bank Center

April 16-19: Disney On Ice at Rupp Arena

April 17-19: "Bandstand" at Lexington Opera House

April 23-25: SCAPA Presents "Hello, Dolly!" at Lexington Opera House

Rescheduled Events

May 14-17: Lexington Comic & Toy Convention at Central Bank Center

New Date TBA: Nick Cannon Presents Wild 'n Out" at Rupp Arena

Postponed Events

Mar 13-15: Girls' Sweet 16 Tournament (suspended indefinitely) at Rupp Arena

March 18-22: Boys Sweet 16 Tournament (suspended indefinitely) at Rupp Arena

April 11: Monster Jam at Rupp Arena

Ticket holders will be notified directly by email regarding the status of each performance as details become known, according to Central Bank Center.

For postponed events, ticket holders will receive new event details.

For canceled events, tickets purchases online through Ticketmaster will be credited to the card used automatically. Tickets purchased in person through the center's ticket office can be returned for a refund.