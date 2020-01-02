What's on the table for Kentucky lawmakers in the 2020 legislative session?

Kentucky lawmakers are getting ready to head back to Frankfort for the 2020 General Assembly.

The budget is the most pressing issue facing lawmakers this session. They will also have hundreds of bills to consider.

The makeup of the legislative branch will also likely bring challenges. For the first time in Kentucky's modern history, there is a Republican majority in the House and Senate with a Democrat in the governor's seat.

“This is going to be something different for everyone. No one really knows what to expect,” said Representative Angie Hatton, D-Whitesburg.

Hatton believes they can find common ground because she says the hot-button issues are in the minority this year.

“Economic development, access to jobs, keeping taxes low, health care, education issues - every Kentuckian wants the same thing in that regard," said Hatton.

Hundreds of pre-filed bills are waiting on lawmakers ranging from topics like sports wagering, taxes, restrictions on vaping, charter schools, and potentially medical marijuana.

The essential item: The budget.

Governor Andy Beshear will likely present his proposal in late January. He's promised teacher raises will be included.

Lawmakers will gavel in at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 7, and, by law, must adjourn at midnight April 15.