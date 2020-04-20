When can Kentucky businesses reopen?

It’s been more than a month since businesses shut down due to COVID-19. The big question now is, when can they reopen?

Governor Andy Beshear says several conditions must be met before that happens.

Many people are ready to get back to life as we know it, shopping for non-essential items and going out to eat, but health experts say not so fast.

On Friday, Governor Beshear laid out seven benchmarks that must be met before the Kentucky economy can reopen. He said there must be at least 14 days of decreasing cases, increased testing, PPE availability, preparedness for a future spike, and the ability to protect at-risk populations and maintain social distancing for large gatherings.

Many health experts agree, saying that reopening the economy too soon could wipe out the progress we’ve made.

“If we go to fast, open up everything too quickly, we’re going to see a huge spike once again which will again close everything down, push everything back," said ER physician Dr. Ryan Stanton. "I know everybody wants to get back to business it if we go too quickly we’ll put ourselves out of business even longer.”

Dr. Stanton says Kentucky still has not reached its peak in the number of cases but the curve is starting to flatten. As the numbers decrease, Stanton says more businesses will be able to reopen. Even then, he says people will have to abide by the same guidelines as recommended by the CDC.

Dr. Stanton says the risk of catching the virus will be present until there is a vaccine. That’s why he says once the economy starts to slowly reopen, businesses will still have to keep customers at a social distance.