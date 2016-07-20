School start dates across Kentucky

Here are the first days of school for public school districts in Central Kentucky for the 2016-2017 school year:

Monday, August 1

Frankfort Independent

Tuesday, August 2

Burgin Independent

Wednesday, August 3

Estill County

Thursday, August 4

Barbourville Independent

Jackson County

Mercer County

Tuesday, August 9

Casey County

Powell County

Pulaski County

Wednesday, August 10

Anderson County

Bath County

Berea Independent

Bourbon County

Boyle County

Clay County

Danville Independent

East Bernstadt Independent

Fayette County

Garrard County

Harrison County

Jessamine County

Laurel County

Leslie County

Madison County

Menifee County

Rockcastle County

Somerset Independent

Woodford County

Thursday, August 11

Franklin County

Harlan County

Knox County

Lincoln County

Montgomery County

Rowan County

Scott County

Monday, August 15

Whitley County

Williamsburg Independent

Wednesday, August 17

Clark County

Corbin Independent

Thursday, August 18