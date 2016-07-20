Advertisement

School start dates across Kentucky

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2016 at 1:00 PM EDT
Here are the first days of school for public school districts in Central Kentucky for the 2016-2017 school year:

Monday, August 1
Frankfort Independent
 
Tuesday, August 2
Burgin Independent
 
Wednesday, August 3
Estill County
 
Thursday, August 4
Barbourville Independent
Jackson County
Mercer County
 
Tuesday, August 9
Casey County
Powell County
Pulaski County
 
Wednesday, August 10
Anderson County
Bath County
Berea Independent
Bourbon County
Boyle County
Clay County
Danville Independent
East Bernstadt Independent
Fayette County
Garrard County
Harrison County
Jessamine County
Laurel County
Leslie County
Madison County
Menifee County
Rockcastle County
Somerset Independent
Woodford County
 
Thursday, August 11
Franklin County
Harlan County
Knox County
Lincoln County
Montgomery County
Rowan County
Scott County
 
Monday, August 15
Whitley County
Williamsburg Independent
 
Wednesday, August 17
Clark County
Corbin Independent
 
Thursday, August 18
Paris Independent

