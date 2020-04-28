Where can Kentuckians get a face mask before May 11?

Governor Andy Beshear has announced that some businesses will reopen on May 11.

He also stated that people will be required to wear a mask when out in public. But where people can find masks right now? And how do you properly wear one?

Health officials say just about anything that will cover your nose and mouth can function as a mask.

Governor Beshear announced Monday that everybody going out in public will have to wear one starting May 11. Officials say it does not have to be a surgical mask, a cloth mask will do just fine.

“I know a lot of people plate going to places like Etsy and eBay and a lot of crafty shops that are out there. I’ve seen on social media a lot of people offering to make these people, whether it’s to donate or they are charging a small fee,” said Kevin Hall, Lexington Fayette Co Health Dept.

Though, Hall says you can use something you probably already have at home, like an old t-shirt or scarf, that can function as a mask. He says all have to do is pull it behind your ears and make sure it’s covering your nose, mouth, and chin, and is loose enough so you can breathe.

Officials recommend washing your hands before you put one on. They say wearing a mask will help stop the spread of this deadly virus as people head back into public.

Health officials recommend having several masks on hand so you can wash them before each use.

Gov. Beshear says people who don't wear masks starting May 11 will not be cited, but for businesses, it's mandatory.