Where to get legitimate tickets for Belk Bowl

The University of Kentucky is going bowling.

The Cats will play Virginia Tech in Charlotte, North Carolina in the Belk Bowl.

Big Blue Nation will surely be out in droves for the game, but officials remind fans to be careful where they get their tickets.

Sites will try to trick fans with illegitimate tickets, but there are a few places to get actual tickets.

Fans can get tickets from UK's allotment at UKFootballTix.com. This is also the website for students to find their tickets. There is also a phone number, 1-800-928-2287 (dial option four).

Tickets are also offered through the Belk Bowl website, though they are not counted as part of UK's allotment. Prices range from $35 to $158 before fees.