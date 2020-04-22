Where to get tested for COVID-19

Updated: Wed 8:55 PM, Apr 22, 2020

(WKYT) - On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear, D-Kentucky, announced more drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites to open in Kentucky.

There are different options for people in different locations. Below is a list of information on how, where and when you can get tested.

Kroger testing sites:



  • Lexington

    Bluegrass Community & Technical College

    500 Newtown Pike, Lexington, KY 40508

    April 27 - May 1 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

  • Frankfort

    Franklin County Fairgrounds

    118 Park Ave, Frankfort, KY 40601

  • Somerset

    Center for Rural Development

    2292 US-27 N, Somerset, KY 42501

  • Independence

    Summit View Academy

    5006 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051

  • Pikeville

    Shelby Valley High School

    125 Douglas Pkwy, Pikeville, KY 41501


Click here to be screened for Kroger Health's Drive-Thry COVID-19 Testing

Kroger testing is open to everyone who needs a test.

 


Walgreens testing site:



  • Lexington

    2296 Executive Drive, Lexington, KY 40505

    Seven days a week, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.


Testing will be available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Patients will need to pre-register in advance in order to schedule an appointment for testing.


 


Jessamine County:

  • Jessamine County Health Department

    210 East Walnut Street, Nicholasville, KY 40356

    (859) 885-4149


Click here for the health department's website. There's a yellow box in the lower righthand corner to complete a screening for testing.

The test is available to anyone with symptoms, even if the person is not in a high-risk category.




This is only a partial list and will be updated as more testing sites become available.

 

 