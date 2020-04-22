Where to get tested for COVID-19

On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear, D-Kentucky, announced more drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites to open in Kentucky.

There are different options for people in different locations. Below is a list of information on how, where and when you can get tested.

Kroger testing sites:



Lexington



Bluegrass Community & Technical College



500 Newtown Pike, Lexington, KY 40508



April 27 - May 1 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Bluegrass Community & Technical College 500 Newtown Pike, Lexington, KY 40508 April 27 - May 1 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Frankfort



Franklin County Fairgrounds



118 Park Ave, Frankfort, KY 40601

Franklin County Fairgrounds 118 Park Ave, Frankfort, KY 40601

Somerset



Center for Rural Development



2292 US-27 N, Somerset, KY 42501

Center for Rural Development 2292 US-27 N, Somerset, KY 42501

Independence



Summit View Academy



5006 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051

Summit View Academy 5006 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051

Pikeville



Shelby Valley High School



125 Douglas Pkwy, Pikeville, KY 41501



Kroger testing is open to everyone who needs a test.

Walgreens testing site:







Lexington



2296 Executive Drive, Lexington, KY 40505



Seven days a week, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.



Testing will be available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Patients will need to pre-register in advance in order to schedule an appointment for testing.

Jessamine County:



Jessamine County Health Department



210 East Walnut Street, Nicholasville, KY 40356



(859) 885-4149



Click here for the health department's website. There's a yellow box in the lower righthand corner to complete a screening for testing.



The test is available to anyone with symptoms, even if the person is not in a high-risk category.





This is only a partial list and will be updated as more testing sites become available.



