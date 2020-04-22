Where to get tested for COVID-19

(WKYT) - On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear, D-Kentucky, announced more drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites to open in Kentucky.
There are different options for people in different locations. Below is a list of information on how, where and when you can get tested.
Kroger testing sites:
- Lexington
Bluegrass Community & Technical College
500 Newtown Pike, Lexington, KY 40508
April 27 - May 1 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- Frankfort
Franklin County Fairgrounds
118 Park Ave, Frankfort, KY 40601
- Somerset
Center for Rural Development
2292 US-27 N, Somerset, KY 42501
- Independence
Summit View Academy
5006 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051
- Pikeville
Shelby Valley High School
125 Douglas Pkwy, Pikeville, KY 41501
Click here to be screened for Kroger Health's Drive-Thry COVID-19 Testing
Kroger testing is open to everyone who needs a test.
Walgreens testing site:
- Lexington
2296 Executive Drive, Lexington, KY 40505
Seven days a week, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Testing will be available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Patients will need to pre-register in advance in order to schedule an appointment for testing.
Jessamine County:
- Jessamine County Health Department
210 East Walnut Street, Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4149
Click here for the health department's website. There's a yellow box in the lower righthand corner to complete a screening for testing.
The test is available to anyone with symptoms, even if the person is not in a high-risk category.
This is only a partial list and will be updated as more testing sites become available.