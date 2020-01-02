Which famous films from Kentucky have won a Golden Globe?

The Golden Globes are set for Sunday, Jan. 5.

Reviews.org found out which films from Kentucky have won a Golden Globe in the past.

"Rain Man" features a scene at Pompillo's Bar and Restaurant in Newport, Ky. It won the Golden Globe for "Best Motion Picture" in 1989.

No surprise, "Seabiscuit" features scenes from Keeneland Racetrack in Lexington, Ky. It received a Golden Globe nomination in 2004 for "Best Motion Picture".

The makers of "Goldfinger" shot some scenes at Fort Knox. Go figure.

You can see Reviews.org's full list of movies filmed in the other states here.