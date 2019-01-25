While FCPS students recuperate, cleaning crews hard at work

Fayette County Public Schools closed on Friday, but the halls weren’t exactly empty. Cleaning crews sanitized desks and doors and just about every surface students come in contact with.

The school district gave students the day to rest and recover after illnesses dragged attendance down. Absences have been higher than average at all but three schools districtwide. Visits to the doctor have been high, too.

"We are seeing several cases of positive flu. We have seen some RSV. We have seen some upper respiratory infections," says Dr. Jordan Prendergast, family physician at the Lexington Clinic.

"A lot of people tend to try to work through their illnesses. They don't stay home, they pass it around through the office, through parents, to children, teachers, and then back again."

She called the district's decision to close to clean, a wise one.

"To just take the day, get everybody home, well. Three days generally will make a lot of people get over their illness and then they can come back to school."

Barring any weather issues, schools should be back open Monday. In Lexington WKYT.

