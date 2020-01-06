While thousand of miles away, Australian wildfires hit home for one local business owner

Fires continue to rage relentlessly across Australia, and they've quickly gained worldwide attention. While Australia is thousand of miles away from the United States, the fires hit close to home for some here in the Bluegrass.

Dan James owns Double Dan Horsemanship in Midway, and this is usually the time when he makes his annual trip back to Queensland, where he was born and raised.

"I'm actually headed back at the end of this month to go home and to see family and see what we can do to help out," Dan James, Double Dan Horsemanship, said. "At this point, they are all staying safe and out of harm's way for right now."

One of James' friends is on the front lines, fighting the fires. James says they are used to brush fires, but this is unlike anything they've seen before.

"He has grown up over there and certainly been around enough fires and that and to hear him describe what it is like in terms of just some of the firestorms that have come through, like, he said he's not seen anything like it," James said. "He said there looks like there's nothing to burn, and all of a sudden, you have these firestorms going across the country."

James' friend frequently has to evacuate people before he can even focus on fighting the fires.

To James, the support and well wishes of people here in the Bluegrass have meant a lot. He says that for people wishing to donate, the Australian Red Cross is the place to go.

You can find more information about the Australian Red Cross by clicking this link.