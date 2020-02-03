White House appoints Jimmy Carter’s pastor as ‘reentry czar’

President Donald Trump will appoint former president Jimmy Carter’s pastor as the administration’s “reentry czar," a position focused on helping former prisoners who are rejoining the workplace, the White House said Monday.

Pastor Tony Lowden will be in charge of implementing and coordinating administration efforts.

Lowden is the pastor at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia, where the 95-year-old former president has been a member for decades.

“I cannot think of anyone better than Tony Lowden to lead a national effort to help those who have served time in prison get a true second chance once they are released,” Carter said in a statement.

Lowden previously founded an after-school program for at-risk children and served as the director of the Faith and Justice Initiative for the Governor’s Office of Transition Support and Reentry under then-Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal.

