White lion gifted to Cincinnati Zoo put down because of age-related issues

Prosperity (right) had to be put down for age-related issues. She was 22 years old. (Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden)
CINCINNATI (AP) - A 22-year-old white lion gifted to the Cincinnati Zoo by the magicians Siegfried and Roy has been euthanized.

Officials at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden said in a statement on Facebook that Prosperity had to be euthanized because of age-related issues.

The zoo's veterinarians had been monitoring her quality of life for several months and noticed a decrease in her mobility.

The lion was gifted to the zoo by famed Siegfried and Roy in 1998.

The statement says Veterinarians plan to monitor the lion's 18-year-old daughter at the facility as she adjusts to cope and adapt to life without her mom.

 
