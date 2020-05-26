Video: White woman loses her job after calling police on black man who asked her to leash her dog

NEW YORK (CNN) – A white woman has apologized after calling the police on a black man she felt was threatening her.

The woman named Amy Cooper called police Monday morning after a disagreement over her dog being off leash in a wooded area of Central Park.

Christian Cooper, not related, was birdwatching in an area of the park called the Ramble when the two had words about her dog running loose.

“Look, if you’re going to do what you want, I’m going to do what I want, but you’re not going to like it,” Christian Cooper said he told her.

Amy Cooper said she was terrified by what he said and didn’t know what he meant.

Christian Cooper said he was just going to feed the dog treats which he knows most owners don't like.

The video he posted to Facebook starts with Amy Cooper walking briskly toward him, asking him to stop recording her.

When he doesn’t, she said, “I’m taking a picture and calling the cops.”

Christian Cooper told her to go ahead.

An increasingly agitated Amy Cooper then said, "I'm going tell them there's an African American man threatening my life."

"Please tell them whatever you like," Christian Cooper said.

While on the phone with police, Amy Cooper told them she is in danger.

“There is an African American man. I am in Central Park. He is recording me and threatening myself and my dog,” a frantic-sounding Amy Cooper said. “Please send the cops immediately!”

Christian Cooper then thanked her for making the call to police.

When authorities got to the park, both Coopers were gone.

No one was arrested or summoned, according to New York police

Since the video has gained notoriety on social media, Amy Cooper was fired by her employer.

"I'm not a racist. I did not mean to harm that man in any way," she said, adding that she also didn't mean any harm to the African American community.

Amy Cooper’s dog has been surrendered to the shelter it was adopted from a few years ago while the dispute is addressed, according to a Facebook post from Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue Inc.

“The dog is now in our rescue’s care and he is safe and in good health,” the post said.

