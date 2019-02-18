Whitley Co. leaders prepare for possible flooding, more mudslides

A Whitley County family saw a mudslide come just feet from their home last week, and now they are bracing for the possibility of another.

Dwayne Lee and his family have lived along Bunches Creek for around nine years without issue until a mudslide came roughly 50 yards from their home last Tuesday.

"It sounded like thunder," Lee said of the mudslide. "I went outside and I laid eyes on this and could not believe what I was seeing, because it didn't look real."

More heavy rain over the weekend led to a second mudslide on Sunday in the same location. It blocked the only road in or out of the area for several hours.

Whitley County officials are concerned that as heavy rainfall continues through the week, more mudslides are likely to occur.

Danny Moses, the emergency manager for Whitley County, said the mudslide near the Lee's home occurred possibly due to the area previously being a strip mine.

The Lee's are worried of an even larger impact.

"When it was breaking and the was moving away from the house that was one thing, but now it's moving towards the house," Lee said. "I'm very concerned that this additional amount of rain that we were supposed to have will loosen the rest of the mountain. It could go across the road and block it for a long period of time."

Moses said an engineer is going to be looking over the area on Tuesday to figure out a potential solution to the issue.

