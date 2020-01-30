Whitley Co. man charged after shots fired in hospital parking lot

A Whitley County man faces multiple charges after reportedly attempting to steal a truck and firing a rifle in a hospital parking lot.

Corbin police officers say they were called to Baptist Health around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday about an armed man in a white truck had fired a rifle in the employee parking area.

When investigators arrived they say they found 37-year-old Tony Duvall sitting in the truck with a loaded .22 caliber rifle in the front seat.

Two officials, being covered by additional law enforcement, were able to approach Duvall and get the rifle away from him safely.

Duvall reportedly told police he had taken the rifle from a dog box in the back of the truck. He also allegedly admitted to popping the truck’s door to get inside in an attempt to steal it.

Investigators say the truck’s ignition had been damaged with a screwdriver.

Police say Duvall also admitted to firing the rifle in the parking lot. Investigators say they found several .22 caliber bullets in Duvall’s pocket.

Duvall was charged with wanton endangerment, and multiple theft charges on the truck, and the rifle.

He is now in the Whitley County Detention Center.

