Whitley Co. man convicted of killing mother released on parole, family upset

A man convicted of killing his mother with a shotgun four decades ago has been released on parole.

George Napier was convicted of killing his mom with a shotgun in 1975 and sentenced to life in prison.

Napier has had multiple chances at parole over the last four decades. His first chance was back in 1981. Parole was deferred then and 12 times, since.

Napier’s family had previously told WKYT that they were concerned about his possibility of parole. Baffled at the time of the murder, they say they are no closer to closure now over 40 years later.

Napier was recommended for parole in March 2019, and was released from prison on April 15, according to Lisa Lamb, Kentucky Department of Corrections Director of Communications.

