Whitley Co. meth bust ends in vehicle pursuit, crash.

An investigation into drug activity in Whitley County ended with the seizure of over a pound of methamphetamine, four arrests, and two dangerously close collisions for law enforcement officials.

It all started Friday evening when authorities received a report of criminal activity at a home on Verne Road off of HWY 904.

When investigators went to the home, they say they found two wanted persons inside. While searching the home, deputies say they found a pound and six ounces of methamphetamine, along with over $2,000 in cash.

While searching the home, officials say a vehicle stopped at the residence, and then took off when the driver saw law enforcement.

Deputies, along with a Kentucky State Trooper pursued the vehicle, in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop. Officials say instead of stopping, however, the driver, identified as 32-year-old Melvin Hill, aimed his vehicle directly at the trooper’s cruiser. Hill stopped just shy of a head-on collision, according to deputies.

Hill then reportedly sped off in reverse, nearly hitting two deputies, before crashing off of the roadway.

Hill was arrested and faces several charges, including fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, DUI, and possession of meth.

Also arrested at the scene was Ashley Lay, Darryl Moore, and Courtney Hayes.

