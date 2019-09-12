Williamsburg school officials, law enforcement weigh in on vaping dangers

As the Trump administration considers a ban on flavored vapes, people in a southern Kentucky community say they are very familiar with the problem.

Police and school officials in Williamsburg say middle-school-age kids are caught with vapes often, mostly because kids believe it isn’t as bad as regular smoking. (Photo: WKYT/Phil Pendleton)

Both police and school officials in Williamsburg say middle-school-age kids are caught with vapes often, mostly because kids believe it isn’t as bad as regular smoking.

The security officer at Williamsburg schools says over the past year - including the current school year and the last - they have confiscated at least a half dozen vaping devices.

Police say kids get into vaping because of the flavors, and the misconception it’s not as risky to their health as cigarette smoking. Officers say, however, not only is vaping just as bad, they say kids can get a hold of vapes that have THC in them or other chemicals that can be very dangerous.

Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird tells WKYT he is most concerned because many of the devices are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration. He also noted that the candy flavors emit scents that could camouflage THC in a vaping product.

"It contains the marijuana oil, and if they are using that because of the flavor or the aroma it puts off, you would never know it is marijuana because you would not be able to smell it."

School safety officials say the vaping devices are sometimes hard to detect because some look like computer flash drives.