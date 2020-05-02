Whitley Co. trafficking arrest marks 9 straight days of meth seizures

A man is behind bars after deputies say they found drugs and thousands in cash during a traffic stop.

Investigators say they were patrolling an area of Corinth Road in Corbin when they spotted a suspicious vehicle.

When they stopped the vehicle, they say they found 22 grams of methamphetamine and $2,200 of suspected drug-related money.

Dale Madden was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.

Madden was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

The Sheriff says with this arrest, deputies have seized methamphetamine for 9 consecutive days.

