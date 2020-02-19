Whitley Co. woman accused of killing her family takes Alford Plea

The woman accused of killing her family in Whitley County has taken an Alford Plea.

Courtney Taylor was facing three counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder of a police officer.

According to state police, then 41-year-old Taylor shot her husband, Larry, and her two daughters, Jolie and Jessie in January 2017.

Police found each of the victims dead in separate bedrooms.

During a hearing Wednesday morning, Taylor took an Alford plea in the case, meaning she doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to convict her.

The Alford plea addressed murder charges against her. The wanton endangerment charges she was facing were dropped.

Prosecutors have recommended a sentence of life without parole.

Taylor will be formally sentenced on April 8 at 10:30 am.