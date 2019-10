A Whitley County High School student has died after an accident on Friday night.

Superintendent John Siler confirms that Fisher Barton, 17, was killed in the accident. Barton was a junior at Whitley County High School.

In a Facebook post by Whitley County High School, Barton is described as very active at school, and loved by everyone.

Counselors will be available at the high school next week to speak with students and staff.