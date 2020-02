Whitley County Sheriff's Department is looking for missing 18-year-old Perry Reed.

Reed has been missing since Feb. 19.

Reed is said to be 5-foot-5, 124 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has scars on his chest and has multiple tattoos on his arms and legs. He requires daily cardiac medication.

A possible destination for Reed is in the Somerset area.

If you have any information, contact Whitley County Sheriff's Department at 606-549-6017.