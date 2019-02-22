Whitley County braces for incoming storms

While a brief period of dry weather on Thursday helped lower many creeks and streams, other areas of Whitley County are still under water and they're expected to stay that way through the weekend.

The Cumberland River in Williamsburg, for instance, has seen its water levels drop a few feet since Thursday night. Meanwhile, areas such as Briar Creek Park and the cities baseball fields remain under water.

Now with another round of heavy rain expected to continue through Saturday, the Cumberland river is forecast to rise again, but this time to 30 feet, which is just two feet shy of its major flood stage.

Along with the flooding concern, there is also worry of more mudslides occurring this weekend, particularly along Bunches Creek Road, where two slides have already happened.

"Every two or three days it's seems like they slide again,” says Danny Moses, with Whitley County Emergency Management. “So far during this last period of rain they haven't had much problems with them, but it's a matter of time before it comes down and covers the road again."

If flooding becomes too severe in some areas, and ends up stranding people in their homes, Moses says emergency crews have boats available to use in rescue efforts.

