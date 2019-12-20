Whitley County company laying off more than 400 employees

More than 400 people will be laid off soon by one Whitley County company.

PAE Visa Support Services filed a WARN notice Wednesday, Dec. 20. In it, the company said 425 positions will be laid off. It's expected to happen on February 28, 2020.

PAE said it will no longer be the employer on a VSS contact. That means the entire site will be laid off, and another company will take on the contract with the Department of State.

Officials said that, while it's not guaranteed, the new contractor could hire current employees.