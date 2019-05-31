Whitley County man reportedly spotted on train in Tennessee

A Whitley County murder suspect is still on the run, and new clues indicate he may be in Tennessee.

Railroad workers in McMinn County, which is in between Knoxville and Chattanooga, say Nicholas Rucker, 38, was getting off a train in the area.

Rucker had been out of prison since 2011 after serving another murder sentence. He’s been of a county jail since March where he faced drug charges. Last week police say he murdered his girlfriend, Vicki Conner.

The recent spottings without a capture have put many in Whitley County on high alert.

“He’s spent a lot of time in prison. Those types of people don’t like to get caught," Whitley County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling said.

Bowling would take to Facebook to tell the public to stay safe, armed and alert.

"The one thing about the post that I wanted to drive home we are not a vigilante justice state, OK? Don’t take the law into your own hands, OK? We are confident and we have some of the best homicide detectives in the state of Kentucky that have worked this case," Bowling said.

Authorities in Tennessee couldn't confirm the man spotted on the train was Rucker, but the McMinn County sheriff said deputies found evidence that someone was riding in the boxcar of a train.