A murder suspect who was on the run for months is now in jail.

A deputy with the Knox County Sheriff's Office said Nicholas Rucker was arrested in Corbin. Rucker was booked into the Knox County Detention Center on July 4.

Rucker was wanted for the murder of Vicki Conner in Whitley County on May 22.

Rucker, who has a long criminal history, remained elusive for several weeks.

Investigators are expected to release more information shortly.