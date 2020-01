Whitley County native and "Survivor: David vs. Goliath" winner Nick Wilson is returning to the popular show.

Wilson will be competing in the show's 40th season, "Survivor: Winners at War."

The best of the best will try to do what only one person has done before: become a repeat winner.

The prize this year will be $2 million.

"Survivor: Winner at War" premieres Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. on WKYT.