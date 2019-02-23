Whitley County plagued with mudslides as Cumberland River continues to rise

In Whitley County, days of rain sent mountaintops crashing downhill.

Traffic on Kentucky 92 was reduced to one lane while crews cleaned up a mudslide, one of several in the county Saturday.

"It's been really bad," said Whitley Co. Emergency Management Director Danny Moses. "At one time we probably had 30-40 cars backed up on 92 East and we were letting a few through at a time, just to make sure it was safe for them to go through."

One of the worst spots in Whitley County was on Bunches Creek, where a massive slide completely covered the road with mud. Local resident Marty Stephens had to drive through it to get to Williamsburg.

"So much debris, rock and limbs and probably logs that I just drove over, but that was the fun part," Stephens said.

Crews have been working on that particular spot for more than a week, removing dozens of loads of mud. The slide is now beginning to erode the road surface.

"It's not going to be fixed until it dries up and they can probably get on top of the mountain and even bench it or whatever needs to be done up there, but it's too wet to get up there," Stephens said.

Meanwhile, the Cumberland River continues to rise, inching closer to low-lying homes.

At 9:00 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service reported the river at Williamsburg was at 26.85 ft. and projected it would crest Sunday at 30.4 ft. Major flood stage there is 32 ft.

"It's going to rise but where I'm at, I have no problem, because I am right on the river but it's about 100 feet down, Stephens said, "and if it gets that deep, then we'll definitely need to go get that ark."

How much all this mess will cost local governments remains to be seen.

"Maybe it's enough to declare for a disaster, hopefully, but if not, you know, we'll just do it the best we can do," Moses said.