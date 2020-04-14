Whitley County recovering from wind damage, power outages

Sunday night into Monday morning we saw very strong winds throughout the state of Kentucky. One of the areas hit hardest was Williamsburg, KY.

High winds toppled many trees in Whitley County

"Everything that could've gone wrong did. No electricity. No cell service. No internet. No way to get around with the trees down," Mayor Roddy Harrison recalled. "There were some significantly, significantly large trees that were down and some damages to homes around"

Once the sun rose on Monday, Mayor Harrison and the city got to work to recover from the damage.

"We have some wonderful people that work for the city," Mayor Harrison said. "Everybody just pitched in and started going in different directions and cutting trees and moving things, trying to help people."

Kentucky Utilities took quick action to tackle the problem, too, restoring power to a large number of PEOPLE.

"We only have about 119 places left to go," Mayor Harrison said. "They went from twenty-two hundred to 119 in a little over a day and a half maybe from the time we started assessing everything. So it's back up and going."

While many areas have already been cleaned up, some are still recovering from the damage.

Mayor Harrison said that he is glad to have power restored to so many homes, so people won't have to worry about having to leave during the COVID-19 pandemic.