Whitley County student with traumatic brain injury named honorary football captain

Football season is kicking off for high schools across the Bluegrass.

It’s all about tackles, touchdowns, and now for Whitley County High School, something even more special.

According to our sister station WYMT, coaches at Whitley County introduced a new program for the team.

"Our honorary captain is Ryan Leach, a student at Whitley county high school. He has had a lot of health issues and other issues the course of his life," says Whitley County Head Football Coach Jepp Irwin.

Suffering from a traumatic brain injury, Ryan was unable to play sports. However, it hasn't stopped him from being a big Whitley County Colonel fan.

"He has always wanted to play sports but was never able to cause he suffered from seizures and his coordination has always been off," says Ryan's mom Melody Leach.

When the coaches introduced the honorary captain program, Bobby Downs knew who he wanted to nominate.

"He has had to go through a lot in life, he is probably the strongest kid I know," says Downs.

Ryan walked hand in hand with three other captains to the center of the field for the coin toss.

"This will mean something to him he will talk about this forever," says Downs.

This was a moment the Leach family never thought they would see happen and a memory they will never forget.

The Whitley County football team plans to have a different honorary captain at each home game.