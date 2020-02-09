Whitley County using dry day to recover before rain returns to the forecast

Whitley County has been feeling the effects of the Cumberland River coming up to major flood stage. Many residents have been displaced as water has reached their homes.

Sunday has been mostly a dry day and water levels are starting to recede, but that is all before more rain is on the way for the upcoming week.

"We still have a few people who might want out of their home today so we will take a boat and get them out," Danny Moses, EMS Director Whitley County, said. "Also doing some damage assessment today and following up on a couple of vehicles we left in the water."

While there is a small chance to breathe, Whitley County

Emergency Management is focusing on short term recovery. However, with multiple inches of rain expected during the upcoming week, flooding is a concern EMS wants people to prepare for again.

"We are lucky that with flash floods most people know what to do. They know they can't get out for a couple of days," Moses said. "They prepare for that and I hope they do it again. We've had half a dozen cars go underwater. Hopefully people won't do that anymore. That's very dangerous."

With even more rain on the way our team will continue to keep you updated on the latest flooding events.

