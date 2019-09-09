Whitley County woman to compete on 'Survivor: Island of the Idols'

Whitley County could potentially be the home of two of the last three Survivor winners as a woman from Rockholds is competing in the newest season of the CBS reality show.

Elaine Stott of Whitley County is competing on the 39th season of Survivor.

Elaine Stott, 41, will start on the Lairo Tribe for the show's 39th season. The Rockholds woman is a factory worker.

Stott is the second person in three seasons from Whitley County to compete on the show. Nick Wilson won in the show's 37th season titled "Survivor: David vs. Goliath." Wilson received honors in Whitley County, and he is recognized on signs when traveling on Interstate 75 in the southern Kentucky county.

Host and executive producer Jeff Probst has high hopes for Elaine heading into the season, saying she will be an early favorite.

"I want to be everybody's sidekick," Stott said. "I want someone to be my Ricky Bobby. I need to be Cal Naughton, Jr. and win the damn thing in the end. You know what I mean?"

"Survivor: Island of the Idols" will also feature past winners "Boston" Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine who will be mentors to the castaways. The 90-minute season premiere will be Sept. 25 at 8:30 p.m. on WKYT.