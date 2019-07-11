Who planted cannabis on the Vermont Statehouse lawn?

A mystery on the Vermont Statehouse lawn -- who planted dozens of cannabis plants among the flower beds?

Capitol police say they could either be hemp or marijuana and they can't tell which. They got a report Monday that the immature plants were in the flower beds and managed to find and remove 32. They found a couple more later in the week to make the total 34.

Capitol Police Chief Matthew Romei says he's fairly certain it was not part of the state's horticultural landscaping plan.

"The beds are maintained -- as you can see -- very well by Buildings and General Services. They really know how to run a flower bed. It's an impressive display every year but I don't think they included this in their annual rollout," he said. "We were kind of surprised. I don't think anyone was expecting to find that. Of course we still don't know whether its marijuana or hemp and, quite frankly, don't intend on spending the resources to test it cause there's not a criminal case to be had over it."

Romei says they've made similar discoveries in the garden beds in previous years.

