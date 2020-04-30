Whole Foods requests customers wear masks, offers free ones at door

Whole Foods shoppers are being asked to don a face mask next time they head into one of the chain’s 500 stores.

Whole Foods says free, disposable masks will be available at the door within the next week. (Source: Whole Foods)

“To help protect the safety and health of our Team Members and communities, we will be requesting customers wear masks in Whole Foods Market stores,” a company blog post said Thursday.

“If customers don't already have their own face covering, they will be able to pick up a mask at the entrance of the Whole Foods Market store.”

Earlier this week, retailer Costco said customers will have to start wearing face masks on May 4, if they want to shop at one of the company’s stores.

