Whooping cough case confirmed at Henry Clay High School in Lexington

Thu 6:41 PM, Jan 24, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has confirmed a case of pertussis, or whooping cough, at Henry Clay High School.

This is the second Lexington case, and the first one was reported out of Tates Creek High School.

Students at the school with chronic illnesses or weakened immune systems are recommended to receive preventative antibiotics.

The contagious disease initially resembles a cold, but it can become more serious over time. The best way to prevent whooping cough is vaccination.

The vaccine's immunity tends to decrease over time, which is why a booster is recommended for older children and adults.

 
