Why Lexington's (and other counties') trash ends up in Scott County

Every week, most of you probably roll the garbage can out to the curb, the sanitation crews pick it up, and that's it.

Well, no. There's much more to it.

We're taking you to a very dirty place in Lexington, and it's not a landfill.

You might be surprised to learn where trash from Lexington and many other central Kentucky communities goes first after it's picked up from your home.

It's a dirty job, but Lexington can't function without the crews. Four days a week, 229 city sanitation workers man 128 trucks, servicing 96,000 households and 4,000 businesses. Once the trucks are full, each truck heads to the Bluegrass Regional Transfer Station on Old Frankfort Pike, a place that represents the past and the present. 63 years ago the site of the station was on the outskirts of the city. The city-county government had not yet merged. City trash would go to a refuse incinerator plant, and county trash, to a landfill next door. The incinerator opened in 1956. It shut down decades ago, and the landfill is closed too. Another landfill, the Haley Pike Waste Management Facility, opened on Hedger Lane, but it's now full.

Lexington leaders decided it was time to get out of the landfill business.

"The state and federal government both pay attention to how the landfills are run, and so there is a lot of work involved in the permitting process for landfills, and that's why Fayette County decided several years ago that we would like to partner with another group rather than try to operate our own landfill," Commissioner of Environmental Quality and Public Works Nancy Albright said.

"We've also got the whole land space problem as well too," Lexington environmental leader Charles Martin said. "The available land in the rural areas that we have is very expensive. And so, trying to do a landfill, you need several hundred acres to do that."

What they came up with is like a Grand Central Station for garbage trucks -- and not just for Lexington. 17 counties are permitted to bring household trash to the Blue Grass Regional Transfer Station. Those 17 counties included in the permit are Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Garrard, Grant, Harrison, Jessamine, Lincoln, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Owen, Scott and Woodford counties.

Each truckload is checked in and weighed. The garbage trucks then back into one of several large bays to unload. Last year, 278,000 tons of waste came to this transfer station. More than half of it was from Lexington.

Martin describes the routine.

"They back in, and they dump their load, and it all gets co-mingled together, and then this piece of equipment, the larger one, will scoop it up and drop it into a larger truck that is over here on the left...those are the ones that go to the landfill, the tractor-trailers."

By using the larger trucks, the smaller garbage trucks are able to get back on the streets quicker, picking up household trash.

Lexington contracts with Waste Services of the Bluegrass to use these larger trucks to take all the garbage to the landfill it owns in Scott County. The Judge-Executive there, says 86 percent of the trash is coming from Fayette County, creating more garbage than the landfill can handle. Many in Scott County are fed up with constant landfill smells and heavier truck traffic.

During a public meeting in Scott County, many people came out to show their anger and frustration with the landfill operation.

"P.U! I could smell, what is that? Oh, that's right. That's the landfill," one man said.

"This isn't what we want in our towns. This isn't what we want in our cities. This isn't what we want in our backyards. Why are we taking in trash from other counties, other cities?" another person asked.

Leaders of Scott and Fayette counties have been talking to each other about the situation, and the Scott Fiscal Court is considering some options.

"Our citizens shouldn't have to put up with that type of continued odor issues, and the other things that come along with it," Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington said.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton is concerned about the situation, but she says it's primarily a Scott County problem for now.

"It's in their county, and they need to deal with it, and of course, the impact for us will be, if they decide, for example, to close it or to limit out of county trash, we have to figure out where our trash will go," Gorton said.

In the coming weeks, the Fiscal Court is expected to make a decision on whether to stop outside counties from disposing of solid waste or reducing the amount disposed of in Scott County. That could leave Fayette County and other counties in the area looking for a new home for their trash.