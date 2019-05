Antenna users will soon have to rescan channels to continue receiving WKYT over the air.

By law, WKYT must move to a new frequency June 21. When that happens, you need to rescan your TV or converter box to find all of the available channels in the area. You will not need new equipment to rescan your device.

Click here to find out when all your TV stations are moving frequencies.

You can watch the video below for information on how to rescan your TV and converter box.