Why cleaning out your medicine cabinet could save a life

National Prescription Take Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 26. Frankfort had a special takeback event at the Capitol on Friday.

Representatives with the Drug Enforcement Agency will be out to collect all expired, unwanted and unused medications to then incinerate.

Many people might think the medicine stockpile is harmless, but the DEA says it's how most opioid addictions begin.

"Middle school kids, high school kids - they know that this is fair game. They can go to their grandparents, they can go to their friends' houses and go to these medicine cabinets and do whatever they want to - use, sell, do whatever they want to do," said Martin Redd with the DEA.

Other groups like the Kentucky Opioid Response Effort, or KORE, are fighting the opioid epidemic in the Commonwealth. The group pays for prevention, treatment, and recovery programs in communities across the country.

People with KORE say Saturday is a perfect opportunity to help with that effort.

"Something that we can all do to participate in the opioid response is to just be smart about what we're doing with our prescriptions at home and that keeps them from falling into the hands of someone who might misuse them," said Beth Fisher with KORE.

The DEA says National Prescription Take Back Day is working and they've collecting thousands of pounds of pills.

National Prescription Take Back Day happens twice a year. The DEA says every county in Kentucky will have a drop-off site on Saturday. You can find your site here.

Lexington's Take Back Day event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kentucky American Water, located at 2300 Richmond Road.

Accepted items:





Prescription and over-the-counter medications



Vitamins



Medicated ointments and lotions



Pet medications



For the first time, collection sites will accept e-cigarettes, vaping pens and cartridges. Batteries must be removed.

Items NOT accpted:

