Why this morning's snow caused so many problems

Rain, snow and cold temperatures were the perfect mixture to create black ice this morning.

There were over 200 accidents and motorist assists and parts of I-75 were shut down. (WKYT)

It created a problem for much of the region. Some schools canceled classes, others like Fayette County issued a delay.

With more light snow in our forecast tonight, road crews are working to make sure they're keeping our roads safe.

In Lexington, there were over 200 accidents and motorist assists and parts of I-75 were shut down, but road departments reported being out treating the roads.

"Crews worked overnight and through the morning commute clearing as well as they could and patrolling routs and treating the roadways," said Natasha Lacey with the Kentucky Department of Highways.

The director of Lexington Streets and Roads, Rob Allen, said his crews were also out late Wednesday and early Thursday morning treating roads. Allen also said black ice brings its unique issues.

"It's really inefficient to go one spot to the other or back and forth. You know, it's unpredictable, something as simple as somebody parking a moving van on the street and shades some groundwater running off forming black ice," said Allen.

Now with another snow system on the way, road crews are shifting their focus on pretreating roadways, which they couldn't do on Wednesday due to the rain.

"We're going to be aggressive and proactive. We've got our brine trucks out and getting it down as a pretreatment to keep any ice or sleet or snow from bonding to the pavement," said Allen.

AAA advises drivers that anytime inclement weather moves in, you should slow down and leave extra room between the car in front of you to prevent accidents.