Widening project planned for I-75 and I-64 split

Drivers commuting to work and school on I-75 and the I-64 split could see a wider highway next year. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) unveiled plans to widen the interstate to four lanes.

Some folks driving on the split are eager to see changes fast because they are furious.

"I'm very excited about it, the interstate backs up every day, I have to drive back and forth to work at Toyota in Georgetown," said Beth Renfro.

The plan would widen the interstate to four, 12 foot lanes in both directions.

"The purpose of this project is to try to relieve some of the congestion and improve the safety from the standpoint of the conditions we have now," Joshua Samples, a project manager for KYTC.

KYTC says they'll also adjust ramps at Newtown and Paris Pike.

"The truck acceleration on a ramp is part of the problem we're having now," Samples said.

Some folks think the change can speed up their commute and the economy.

"I think it'll be a big improvement for the city of Lexington for tourism," said Renfro.

Others are tapping on the brakes.

"Those emergency lanes are going to be smaller so somebody that has an emergency that needs to get out of their vehicle, that will be a little bit tighter for them to open their doors to oncoming traffic," said Emily Bain, who lives near the split.

KYTC says it'll take today's input and incorporate it into the proposals.

"We want to know what concerns the public have for the project itself"

A big concern tonight was the sound of traffic.

"It travels up through our neighborhood depending on the weather, and if there's leaves on the trees, it can sometimes sound like it's in our backyard," said Bain.

Lawmakers will have the final say of when the project will start, but KYTC is hopeful to see change by next year.