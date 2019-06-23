Wife, husband arrested after showing up intoxicated at judicial center, Sheriff’s Office

A husband and wife were arrested one after the other Friday after they allegedly showed up at the Laurel County Judicial Center and the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office while under the influence.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, the series of events started Friday morning around 10:30 a.m. when 36-year-old Misty Sue Caldwell was stopped at the Sheriff’s Office security checkpoint at the judicial center. Caldwell, who had four children with her at the time, was determined to be under the influence, and reportedly admitted to taking Suboxone and Neurontin.

Caldwell was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center and charged with public intoxication and four counts of wanton endangerment. Social services was called to place the children.

Then, at about 1 p.m., Caldwell’s husband, 40-year-old Eric Jones, reportedly came to check on the children at the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Jones had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Jones admitted to taking Suboxone. He was determined to be under the influence and was also placed in the detention center, charged with public intoxication.

Social services has placed the children with other family members.

