Wife of man who shot daughter with pellet gun arrested, charged with abuse

The wife of an Arizona man police said shot his 13-year-old stepdaughter with a pellet gun for stealing food is now facing charges.

Ayzia Cierra Jones faces of two counts of child abuse and one count of kidnapping among other charges. Police said Jones and her husband padlocked their daughter in a room that smelled of urine.

Police arrested Ayzia Cierra Jones Thursday.

Investigators said that Jones was in on the abuse and tried to hide a 1-year-old child.

Surprise police described the residence as a house of horrors.

“When I read that and heard that, I cried,” said a resident of Surprise. “Oh, I just cried. It broke my heart.”

Police were called out to the home after Isiah Jackson allegedly shot his 13-year-old stepdaughter with a pellet gun.

Jackson was arrested for the shooting but after obtaining a search warrant, police found that Jackson and his wife had been keeping the girl padlocked in a room that smelled strongly of urine.

The parents also deprived the girl of food, police said.

“You want a child, you’re supposed to nurture it,” said the resident. “Not keep it up like a dog.”

The girl and five other children were taken from the parents by the Department of Children Services. Police said Jones didn’t give up a 1-year-old child alleging that she hid the child at a friend’s house.

Surprise police eventually recovered the child and arrested Jones.

Limitations in this case led to severe alleged abuse.

"Our child welfare system is not perfect,” said Becky Ruffner, executive director of Prevent Child Abuse, a nonprofit organization. “And the people who work in it, as you say, do their very best to try to keep kids safe. But there are severe limitations to what the child welfare system can do."

Jones faces two counts of child abuse, one count of kidnapping, one count of unlawful imprisonment and one count of custodial interference.

As for Jackson, he faces one count of child abuse and one count of aggravated assault on a minor.

