Wilbur Hackett, Jordan Jones receive diplomas as part of Class of 2020

In addition to the eight Kentucky football players that graduated on Friday, two former Wildcats joined the Class of 2020 as part of the Cawood Ledford Post-Eligibility program.

Jordan Jones and Wilbur Hackett joined a distinguished list of alumni who came back and finished their Kentucky degrees.

Hackett was the first African-American team captain in SEC history back in 1969. He was a pioneer of integration in SEC football. He was a three-year varsity starter, earning sophomore All-SEC honors in 1968.

Hackett was also named Kentucky's co-MVP as a senior.

Jones played for the Wildcats from 2015-2018, starting in 33 of his 42 career games. He totaled 251 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks as a Wildcat.

Jones had 10 or more tackles in six career games, including a career-best 19 tackles vs. Southern Miss as a sophomore.