Wildcats, Buckeyes set to square off in Vegas after both suffer losses

Kentucky head coach John Calipari, right, instructs Ashton Hagans, left, and Tyrese Maxey (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Lamar in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 4:50 PM, Dec 20, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NV (WKYT) – It will be a battle of top 10 teams Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena.

Ohio State is ranked fifth, and Kentucky is ranked sixth, but both teams have had head-scratching losses within the last week.

For Kentucky a 69-66 setback to the Utah Runnin’ Utes in T-Mobile Arena, while the Buckeyes had a stunner in Minnesota, losing to Richard Pitino’s Golden Gophers 84-71.

Had Ohio State won that game, the Buckeyes probably would’ve been the number one team in the nation. As has been seen, however, the top spot has been something of a curse this year with five different teams already ranked atop the AP polls.

John Calipari mentioned after the loss to Utah his team did not pass the ball and played a selfish style which he had not seen this year.

The Wildcats have had a couple of days to work out the kinks prior to the game. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on WKYT.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus