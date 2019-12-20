Wildcats, Buckeyes set to square off in Vegas after both suffer losses

It will be a battle of top 10 teams Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena.

Ohio State is ranked fifth, and Kentucky is ranked sixth, but both teams have had head-scratching losses within the last week.

For Kentucky a 69-66 setback to the Utah Runnin’ Utes in T-Mobile Arena, while the Buckeyes had a stunner in Minnesota, losing to Richard Pitino’s Golden Gophers 84-71.

Had Ohio State won that game, the Buckeyes probably would’ve been the number one team in the nation. As has been seen, however, the top spot has been something of a curse this year with five different teams already ranked atop the AP polls.

John Calipari mentioned after the loss to Utah his team did not pass the ball and played a selfish style which he had not seen this year.

The Wildcats have had a couple of days to work out the kinks prior to the game. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on WKYT.

