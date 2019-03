Officials with the U.S. Forest Service say a wildfire has burned over 20 acres in Red River Gorge.

The wildfire has consumed over 20 acres in the Wildcat Ridge area of the Clifty Wilderness. That is east of Highway 715 in Wolfe County.

The U.S. Forest Service says the fire is slow-moving.

The area around the fire has been closed to entry.

Visitors are urged to avoid traveling in the Swift Camp Creek and Wildcat areas of Red River Gorge.