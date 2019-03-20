Kentucky wildfire numbers have increased over the past month

The spring fire season in Kentucky will continue through the end of next month, but the number of wildfires has increased over the last month.

And as conditions start warming up and more people head outside, fires are expected to continue to increase.

"Our crews have been busy for the last week or so. Here in March, we've battled about 100 fires," said Steve Kull, the Assistant Director with the Kentucky Division of Forestry. "Total number... we had 18 yesterday.

"We've had roughly 100 fires, and 150 to date since the first of the year. But about a 100 fires in the last month."

The Kentucky Division of Forestry says a bulk of the wildfires are showing up across eastern Kentucky, and it's this area that's keeping crews the busiest right now.

Rain, however, has been a good thing.

"We started with a lot of moisture, so our fire season hasn't been a typical one. However, the next month or so is normally our driest times, so we're expecting it to be about average this year, it's not severe at this point," Kull said.

On average Kentucky tallies up about 300 fires for the spring season and about 800 yearly.

The state is on track for an average year, but Kull says be smart and cautious when burning.

"In Kentucky, most of our fires are by some human activity. So while we know what the weather conditions are and possible burning conditions are, if people are careful we won't have an issue, if they aren't, we will have fires," Kull said.

During the spring fire season, it is illegal to burn anything between the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland.