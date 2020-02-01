Wildfires threaten Australian capital and southeast towns

Wildfires are burning out of control near Australia’s national capital, Canberra, and across surrounding New South Wales state, with endangered residents warned to prepare to evacuate.

The capital region declared a state of emergency on Friday because of a fire that by Saturday covered 35,800 hectares (88,500 acres) of forest and farmland south of Canberra.

Officials say spot fires were sparked by embers carried on winds up to 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the fire front, and some of those fires will eventually merge with the main fire.

The fires threaten Canberra’s southern suburbs and the nearby village of Tharwa.

