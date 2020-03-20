Willbur's walk-off heroics a silver lining in Transy's cancelled season

On March 11, in the second game of a doubleheader at Whitaker Bank Ballpark, extra innings set the stage for senior Riley Willbur.

In the 10th inning, the Transylvania outfielder hit a walk-off in what is likely his final college at-bat.

"It was pretty awesome," said Willbur. "I can’t ask for a better way to end my career. Even though I didn’t know that was how it was going to end, somebody was definitely looking over me and helping me end my career that way."

"It was exciting. I have never hit a walk-off in my life. It was really cool to get that first walk-off and I guess my last walk-off now.”

The outbreak of COVID-19 cancelled the rest of Transylvania's season, but it's hard to overlook silver linings in a time like this.

"Anything positive at the end of your career is a benefit," said Transylvania head coach Zack Getsee. "For him to have that and not know it’s coming is really special for him.”

It doesn’t stop there. In an article written by ESPN, highlighting seniors across the country that had their final seasons cut short, Riley’s walk-off was front and center.

"It’s been pretty wild actually," said Willbur. "I had no idea this would blow up into a big story. I never expected ESPN or anybody else to pick it up and run with it the way it has been so it has been pretty awesome."