Williamsburg Housing Authority executive director accused of abuse of public trust

James Lovitt is charged with forgery and abuse of public trust. (Whitley County Detention Center)
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Williamsburg police have arrested the city's housing authority executive after being placed on administrative leave.

Jail records show James Lovitt, 52, is charged with second-degree forgery and abuse of public trust. He was arrested Monday.

The arrest comes after Mayor Roddy Harrison said the city had a special board meeting where he was placed under administrative leave until the city concluded the investigation. The city took his access to finances with credit cards along with other city-owned property.

Lovitt's charge states the amount of money involved in the crimes exceeds $10,000 but is less than $100,000.

Harrison said the city will look to name an interim director.

 
