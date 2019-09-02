Williamsburg Housing Authority executive director accused of abuse of public trust

Williamsburg police have arrested the city's housing authority executive after being placed on administrative leave.

Jail records show James Lovitt, 52, is charged with second-degree forgery and abuse of public trust. He was arrested Monday.

The arrest comes after Mayor Roddy Harrison said the city had a special board meeting where he was placed under administrative leave until the city concluded the investigation. The city took his access to finances with credit cards along with other city-owned property.

Lovitt's charge states the amount of money involved in the crimes exceeds $10,000 but is less than $100,000.

Harrison said the city will look to name an interim director.