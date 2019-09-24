Williamsburg bans use of electronic cigarettes in public places

The Williamsburg City Council has passed a new ordinance which bans the indoor use of electronic cigarettes in public places.

The ordinance, which will go into effect next week, adds vaping or e-cigarettes to the city's existing smoking ban.

Williamsburg's only vaping store Vapor Fox was told people can still use e-cigarettes inside the business, but it is apparently the only public place where its usage is allowed.

Whitley County health officials pushed for the ban based on the 12 cases of severe pulmonary disease under investigation in Kentucky.